The CGIA Institute, a global body of Finance and Investment Professionals has announced the introduction of a scholarship scheme for media professionals’ worldwide.

According to the Institute, the Media Professionals Scholarship is open to all “Media Professionals who communicate, report and analyze finance, investment, business, and economic news, reports, etc. are eligible to apply for this scholarship.”

“The scholarship offers both full and partial (fees discounted) scholarship scheme to all business and financial journalists who have enrolled in the CGIA Charter program.”

The CGIA Institute sees this as an opportunity to show its commitment to raising finance and investment professionals across multiple industries.

“We clearly understand and appreciate how passionate our members globally are about pursuing the CGIA Charter program. However, access to funding could prove a difficult challenge.”

“This is why we are committed to supporting members to complete their CGIA charter program. The Institute shows this commitment by creating these scholarship schemes for member benefits.”

The Media Professionals Scholarships is accessible globally. According to the scholarship guidelines, an interested applicant must possess a unique CGIA ID which is issued after the initial membership registration.

To find out more, visit www.cgiainstitute.org/scholarships

Source: FI Sense – www.myfisense.com