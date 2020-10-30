Managers, moderators and owners of media houses should encourage decent commentaries that are informative and educative on their platforms to promote peace.

Mr. Joseph Abban, Effutu Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), made the call at the launch of “Agent of Peace Campaign” at Winneba and tasked Journalists to eschew venomous, vitriolic character assassination and misrepresentation of facts for political advantage.

He said the media experienced tremendous transformation and improvement over the years with the advancement of technology and must take advantage to play effective roles to enhance national cohesion.

He said, media was critical to national peace and security of which they must play civic and patriotic roles during the forthcoming elections to help calm tension instead of brewing chaos before, during and after the December 7 polls, he stated.

According to Mr. Abban the conduct of politicians and their party members should not destabilize the peace and tranquility of the country.

“Ensuring peaceful election is a collective responsibility and the peace we are all yearning for must be worked at consciously and diligently”.

Beside this, he said the security agencies should as much as they could, discharge their duties fairly and arrest and prosecute people whose actions may disturb the peace of the country before, during and after the elections to serve as deterrent to others.

There were peace messages from Mr. John B Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Alexander Afenyo Markin Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu and also the New Patriotic Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the 2020 elections and Dr. James Kofi Annan, Effutu National Democratic Congress’ PC.

Others are; Nenyi George Andah, MP for Awutu Senya West and Mr. Kojo Asemanyi, NPP MP for Gomoa East.

They all pledged to be “Agent of Peace” before, during and after the polls.

