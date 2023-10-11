Media Trainer Criticizes NPP over Candidate Endorsements

Mr. Kwadwo Owusu-Ansah, a Media Trainer and Consultant, has strongly criticized the election committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Council of the Party for their failure to address the open declaration of support by party chairmen, both at the regional and constituency levels, and their influence over executives to endorse specific candidates in the upcoming flagbearership elections on November 4.

In his contribution to the “Hot Points” program on Sunyani-based Space FM, Mr. Owusu-Ansah, who is the CEO of Key Media Consult, emphasized that it was the responsibility of the party leadership to ensure a fair and unbiased election process within the party. Allowing party executives to endorse one candidate over others contradicts this principle and undermines the integrity of the elections.

He pointed out that endorsing one candidate over others can have several negative consequences, including undermining the democratic process itself. When party executives publicly endorse a candidate, they are essentially influencing the outcome of the election, which can create a perception that the election is unfair and that the will of the people is not being respected.

Mr. Owusu-Ansah also highlighted that such endorsements can lead to divisions within the party, with some members feeling that their preferred candidate has been unfairly overlooked. This can result in internal conflicts and a lack of unity, which is detrimental to the party’s overall strength.

Moreover, he emphasized that if voters perceive the election as unfair or if their preferred candidate is disregarded, they may become disillusioned with the party and choose not to vote at all. This can lead to a lower voter turnout and weaken the mandate of the winning candidate in subsequent general elections.

Allowing party executives to endorse candidates has serious consequences for the democratic process, party unity, and the legitimacy of election outcomes. It is crucial for the primary process to be fair and transparent, ensuring that all candidates have an equal opportunity to compete based on their qualifications, experience, and ideas rather than personal connections or financial resources. A fair and transparent primary process also fosters trust and confidence in the political system.

Mr. Owusu-Ansah emphasized that there are specific rules and guidelines in place within the NPP to prevent endorsing candidates during party primaries. The NPP has internal party regulations that outline procedures and principles for conducting primary elections. These regulations aim to ensure a fair and transparent process where all aspirants have equal opportunities to contest and win.

One key rule is that party officials, including Party Chairmen, are expected to remain neutral during primary elections. They are prohibited from publicly endorsing or supporting any particular candidate to avoid bias or unfair advantages for specific aspirants.

Furthermore, the NPP has established an internal electoral committee responsible for overseeing the primary process. This committee ensures that rules and guidelines are followed, and that primary elections are conducted freely, fairly, and transparently.

By adhering to these rules and guidelines, the NPP aims to create a level playing field for all aspirants, allowing party members to choose their preferred candidates based on merit and ideas rather than external endorsements. However, it is concerning that the party leadership has overlooked these guidelines during previous delegate congresses and appears to be repeating this pattern leading up to the upcoming congress.