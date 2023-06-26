Media Training on Ghana-China Relations will be annual – Paul Frimpong

According to the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA), a Sino-African research and policy think tank and advisory firm headquartered in Accra, Ghana, they are committed to providing a sustainable channel for continuous engagements and capacity building for media professionals in Ghana on Ghana-China relations.

The Executive Director of the ACCPA, Mr. Paul Frimpong, made this pronouncement during the one-day training on Africa/Ghana-China relations hosted by his outfit in Accra for select media professionals.

According to him, he strongly believes the media plays a critical role in shaping bilateral relations between Ghana and China. This is why his outfit, ACCPA, is committed to offering such trainings across the continent to help these professionals pursue rewarding careers.

The training forms part of a series of Africa-China Media Capacity-Building program of the ACCPA, and it featured over 40 select journalists in Ghana (from TV, radio, newspapers, online blogs, etc.).

Participants were taken through a series of topics that border on Ghana-China relations, with an emphasis on how the media report on Ghana’s engagement with China and the implications thereof.

According to the key presenters during the training, a cursory look at the media reporting on Sino-Africa relations will show a pattern of mostly Western narrative without a thorough in-depth fact checking and verification.

This is why the ACCPA, as part of their mandate, has instituted the ‘Africa-China Media Capacity-Building Program’.

Reiterating his firm’s commitment to helping build the capacity of media professionals in Ghana and Africa on China relations, Paul Frimpong, ACCPA’s Executive Director, said, “As a Sino-Africa focused think tank, we absolutely appreciate the critical role of the media in shaping public perspectives and policies.”

“This is why the ACCPA is committed to this sustainable plan of regular engagement with the media to share knowledge and exchange ideas on how our dear country, Ghana, can better engage with China”.