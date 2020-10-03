Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has advised media practitioners to be circumspect in their reportage regarding activities of the secessionists group.

He said it was important for the media to exhibit high level of professionalism in reporting on the issue to avoid fueling the situations that could be detrimental to efforts underway to address it and jeopardize the security of the state.

Dr Letsa who was speaking at a News briefing on the activities of the secessionists activities in Ho, called on Radio stations in the Region to ensure that their phone-in segments were regulated and not used as platforms to heighten insecurity in Ho and beyond.

He condemned radio station morning hosts for reaching out to some of the known activists in the secessionists’ front to make disparaging comments, well-orchestrated to create fear and panic.

Dr Letsa said his reputation was deliberately and badly bruised by the radio stations all targeted at degrading his person, which his lawyers were taking steps to correct.

The Minister warned stations that allegedly allowed members of the secessionists to grant them interviews to desist from it as it was a criminal act to give a platform to people engaged in criminal acts to promote their agenda.

“This should not be permitted on our Radio and Television Stations, and for a TV Station to air a production with the people’s backs to the camera and making certain claims that cannot be substantiated is rather unfortunate,” he said.

Dr Letsa debunked reports purported to be made by alleged members of the secessionists’ group that he was part of them and provided funding for some of their previous meetings, saying that he would take legal action against anybody who came out openly to attack him on that.

He called on the Media house that allegedly interviewed the people to provide their identity “So that I will meet them in court, because this is defamation of somebody’s character and reputation that I have taken years to build cannot just be destroyed by criminals.”

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information, also implored the practitioners to refrain from giving “oxygen to the activities of individuals who are clearly engaged in criminality” in the discharge of their duties.

He charged them to be fair and objective in their reportage and assist the security agencies to deal with the situation for the country to be kept united for rapid socio-economic development.

Mr Hadzide asked the practitioners to take the advice in good faith, saying it was not an attempt by the government to censor the media, adding that, though the practitioners operated within their editorial discretion, national interest must be considered first.