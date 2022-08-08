Media urged to collaborate with traditional authority to develop Cape Coast

The Oguaa Traditional Council has called on the media to cross-check their facts and avoid publishing false information that tend to tarnish the image and reputation of the area, which retards growth.

It said the media should rather partner the Council to project a positive image of the area to attract investors for accelerated development.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen, Oguaa Traditional Area, made the call at a media briefing to enhance collaboration to promote peace and unity.

Investors would help create jobs and reposition Oguaaman for socio-economic growth to help improve the standard of living of the citizenry through the encouraging stories they would read, he said.

Briefing the media on the upcoming Oguaa Fetu Festival on the theme: “Making Cape Coast Great Again, through Tourism, Education and Development”, he said activities started from Tuesday, July 26 and would end Monday, September 12.

On the planned activities, Osabarima Atta said from Tuesday August 2, to Wednesday, August 18, there would be a ban on drumming, funerals, as well as fishing in the Fosu Lagoon whilst the Emintsimadze health walk and Asafo companies would hold a clean-up exercise and renovate the various shrines.

There would also be a health and sanitation day, first harvest of the year, procession and presentation, launch of the Oguaaman Film, AIDS awareness day and Bakatue, float through the town, women and children’s day, Lagoon cruise, vigil, and masquerading.

He lauded the media for their immense contribution towards the growth and development of the area and urged them to continually project it though positive reportage.

He called on institutions, organisations and individuals who intended to hold programmes during the festival to contact the planning committee for a smooth programme.

The Oguaamanhen said the Council was reviving the spirit of the people after two years disruption in the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He called on the citizenry, home and abroad, to support and participate fully to make Oguaa great again.