Media Education on vaccination

The media has been urged to use their various medium to educate the public about the Covid -19 vaccination to clear all the doubts concerning the exercise.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sun City radio, a Sunyani-based radio station observed that constant sensitization would help people psychologically to clear all their fear and the myths about the jab.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sunyani after taking his first jab of the vaccine at the Sunyani Municipal Health Directorate.

Mr. Antwi said the public has confidence in the media and believed information read and heard in the media because the people have trust that the media gives accurate information both current and past.

He observed that many people have lost their lives with the COVID-19 infection whilst others were still seriously sick and therefore urged the general public to take advantage and get vaccinated to protect their lives, families and people in their communities.

Miss Beatrice Dartey, a Midwife at the Municipal Hospital commended the media practitioners and the general public for their enthusiasm to be vaccinated.

