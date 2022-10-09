Media Urged To Promote 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League

The Ghanaian sports media are indeed excited for the beginning of the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The Women’s top flight will kick-start on the weekend of October 7-10, 2022, across the Northern and Southern Sectors, and it seems the players, clubs, officials and the FA are ready, also ready is the media.

In the past few days, the sponsors through their marketing and PR consultants, Touch Point Communications have been visiting and engaging the sports journalists and broadcasters on the way forward to make the Women’s game attractive and exciting.

20 female football teams will be vieing for honours in a competition that promises to be action-packed and full of exhilaration.

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies will start their title defence at home against Northern Ladies in Techiman in the Northen Zone while former Champions Hasaacas Ladies welcome Berry Ladies at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi.

The media wishes all teams and stakeholders all the best in their preparations and matches this season.

The media also wish the fans and spectators at the various match venues unlimited and pleasurable viewing involvement throughout the season.