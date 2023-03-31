Media Urged To Promote And Market Ghana Cycling

General Secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), Alhaji Shaaban Mohammed has admonished the media to give much positive publicity to their events and programmes.

Interacting with sports journalists at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Secretariat, he said the World Cycling Championship is coming up in Glasgow Scotland from August 3rd to 13th, 2023, and urged the media to promote the international event which Ghana will be taking part.

According to Mohammed, the Federation has some immediate events like the Aboakye Festival 2023 Championship as well as the 2023 Tour du Ghana in October.

He noted that cycling is a big sport so Ghanaians must hear, see and know more about what is trending and happening in the sport.

The Operations Manager of the GOC commended the journalists who covered the recent 19 African Road Cycling Championship which attracted many African countries to Olebu, a suburb of Accra where the event was held.

Eritrean cyclist, Henok Mulueberhan, took the gold medal in the 120km Road battle over 11 laps.

Hamza Yacine of Algeria came second with Moroccan Achraf El Dugmy placing third out of 84 riders.

The Confederation of African Cycling and Paracycling Championship took place at various itineraries in Ghana including Olebu, Ablekuma and Pokuase.

The likes of hosts Ghana, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Rwanda, Namibia, South Africa, and Nigeria are among 20 countries that were represented at the cycling event.

Ghana won six medals in the 2023 Para-Cycling Championship, comprising two gold medals, one silver and three bronze medals, at the end of the competition.

The sports journalists who attended the meeting were from radio, TV, online (including bloggers) and print organisations.

Present were Communications Director of the GCF, Dennis Moore, Technical Director Daniel Amoo, Deputy Secretary Mr. Joseph K. Addo and Mr. Ken Kofi Kalai – Team Manager / Ag President of Para Cycling.