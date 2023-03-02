Media urged to promote Ghanaian culture

Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister, Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), says the media has the greatest responsibility to help protect and preserve Ghana’s culture and heritage.

He said it was quite unfortunate that largely, many media houses prioritised commerce over the promotion of culture content.

“It has become rather sad lately to see many media organizations focus on what many may term trivial while the key roles of informing, educating and entertaining are left to the responsible few in the name of commerce.”

The Deputy Minister said this at the launch of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s Heritage Month aimed at promoting culture diversity and inclusion.

Mr Okraku-Mantey said cultural events such as festivals, traditional and religious ceremonies, musical performances among others were key features that needed comprehensive coverage to promote values and shape society.

He said media organisations should as a matter of priority put in place conscious policies to promote culture diversity.

“This can help to preserve and promote traditions and values for the future generations and by doing so we are keeping the culture narratives and history alive,” the Deputy Minister said.

He said culture was an integral part of tourism, which had contributed around US $ 3.1 billion to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product in 2021.

“There are many tourist sites and cultural activities that need camera attention. Our Castles, the Kakum National Park and others must be promoted by the media,” he said.

Prof Amin Alhassan, Director General, GBC, said Ghana had rich culture across the country needing more exposure.

“The Ghana you know in Accra and Kumasi is not enough. There’s the Ghana in Axim, Bawku, Paga, Cheriponi and you’ve got to know all of that,” he said.

The Director General said GBC would bring extensive coverage of Ghana’s cultural products and heritage to the people during the month.

Prof Alhassan said: ” When we say we celebrating our heritage, it means we are celebrating our diversity.”

He said GBC was a cultural institution that celebrated what it took to be Ghanaian everyday and that it was no fluke that GBC broadcast in 25 Ghanaian languages everyday.

The Heritage Month was launched under the theme: “Our Heritage, Values and Identity.”

Some local languages were spoken and learnt at the launch amidst some cultural performances.