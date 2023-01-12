Media urged to promote MyNHIS APP

As part of efforts by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to ensure Ghanaians prioritise health as a basic necessity, the Authority has called on the media to promote the electronic platform Mobile Application (MyNHIS APP).

The NHIS needs the support of the media to promote the MyNHIS App as part of broader efforts to make health care more accessible and at an affordable rate without any along the process, Mrs Kafui Aku Gunu, NHIS Public Relations Officer Tema Community 8 Office has said.

The MyNHIS APP which can be downloaded on Play Store offers clients the comfort to access the Authority’s services – self-registration and renewal, registration, and renewal for third party as well as linking the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Ghana Card without going through the challenges of traveling to any NHIA office.

Mrs Gunu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency noted that the Authority has embarked on massive projections to ensure that Ghanaians either renew their card or those without them register for a new card from the comfort of their home or location.

She urged Ghanaians to renew their cards about a month closer to their expiration and not wait until the card expires, stressing that NHIA as a disincentive has set out a mandatory one-month waiting period for defaulters.

“If you renew your card on time – before or within a month of expiry, you will be able to use it to access healthcare instantly. However, if your card expires for more than three months without renewal, you are classified as a defaulter, and you will not be able to access healthcare with it for a period of one month after renewal.

“Children below five years, the aged above 70 years, and pregnant women are exempted from the penalty,” she said.

Mrs Gunu encouraged people who attempt to patronize the MyNHIS App to exercise patience when accessing the app for either renewal or registration because, network problems could interfere in the process of usage.

She said the use of the app is far better than queuing at the offices of the NHIS for services that can be accessed easily through the app.

Mrs Gunu also advised that every individual should get a Ghana card for easy proof of identity in all fields.

By use of the app, the registration and renewal have been made easier and accessible with the “My NHIS App.”

She indicated that persons without membership card but want to register can use their Ghana card for registration through the app.

Adding that, “when linking your membership card with the Ghana card, ensure that all details are accurate to ensure a smooth process.”