Media urged to sensitise Ghanaians on the National Rent Assistance Scheme

The Rent Control Department has appealed to the media to sensitize Ghanaians on the National Rent Assistance Scheme (NRAS) as many of their compatriots are in dire need of accommodation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Emmanuel Horvi Kporsu, Head of Public Relations, said the scheme which was launched on the 31st of January this year had not received the needed publicity and sensitization in the media space, causing a lot of people in need to remain deprived.

“We have realised that the sensitization is very low and a lot of people are going through housing problems and cannot pay their rent. We are just advising and encouraging them to come on board and apply for this scheme because it is there for Ghanaians no matter your political affiliation. It is there for everybody so people should apply and benefit,” he said.

Out of a total of 3670 people who applied for the NRAS, 260 people have been assisted by the scheme so far with 290 pending approval while 1,117 are waiting to be verified for approval with 1,505 denied or had their applications closed.

Four hundred and ninety-eight people could not complete their application. It is expected that an estimated 250 new applications will come by June 2023.