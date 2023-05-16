Media urged to support MTTD to enforce road safety regulations

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Stephen Dela Porte, Volta Regional Commander, Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has appealed to the media to support the Department to enforce road safety regulations.

He said ensuring sanity on the road requires collective effort, so the media must support the move by creating road safety awareness and sensitising drivers on the need to adhere to road safety regulations.

ACP Dela Porte said these in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Lokoe, a suburb of Ho, during a joint exercise with the Driver, Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) to impound vehicles belonging to drivers with certain license infractions.

Mr Jonathan Martey, Volta Regional Director of the DVLA told GNA, the exercise would be carried out often to ensure drivers with various license infractions were dealt with to ensure safety on the roads.

He said a drivers’ license was an essential requirement to qualify one to drive on the road and that it was an offence to drive on the road without one.

Mr Martey said most drivers, especially tricycle ones, were not licensed and are driving on the road and this was against the Road Traffic Regulations and urged them to endeavour to acquire a license.

The Director advised drivers to frequently check their documents including license and road worthy to make sure they renew them on time to avoid being arrested.

A total of 20 tricycle and taxi drivers were arrested during the exercise for various offences including driving without a license or using an expired one.

Some drivers who spoke to the Ghana News Agency lauded the exercise, saying it was not aimed to destroy their work but to ensure that they do the right thing.