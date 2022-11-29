MediaReachOMD Takes in DDP Outdoor Under Abonten

Ghana’s leading media planning and buying company, mediaReachOMD has officially signed on outdoor advertising giant, DDP Outdoor Limited to its digital Out-of-Home (OOH) platform, ‘Abonten’, to offer customers the ease of viewing and buying available Out-of-Home advertising inventory, with real-time information and monitoring.

The ‘Abonten’ platform (meaning outside in the local Twi language), is an industry first for Out-of-Home advertising in Ghana and with the new partnership, DDP Outdoor boards can now be purchased via Abonten.

At an onboarding ceremony in Accra to sign on DPP Outdoor, the Managing Director of mediaReachOMD Ghana, Stephen Onaivi, revealed that the platform was designed for industry stakeholders including marketers, media owners, and media planners with a particular focus on convenience, productivity, speed, and quality of service to monitor Out-of-Home campaigns for maximum return on investment in real-time.

“Abonten was built for the Ghana market to enhance excellence in media planning metrics and introduce a scientific approach to outdoor media buying. We leveraged on our years of technical expertise and that of our partners to respond to the challenges we all face in managing Out-of-Home inventory,” he said.

He added that: “Being able to sign on DPP Outdoor, Ghana’s biggest outdoor agency is an honour and a remarkable milestone to delivering value for clients. We want to use this opportunity to invite and encourage other industry players to sign on to the platform and look forward to more of such greater collaborations”.

The Chief Executive Officer for DDP Outdoor, Norbert Rufu, revealed that DDP Outdoor controlled about 40 to 50 percent of the Out-of-Home advertising market in Ghana and were excited to sign on to the platform which would help to improve on quality of service to customers.

“Technology is important to innovation, and we hope through the online platform, we will be able to create an inclusive service for all customers,” he emphasized.

He urged mediaReachOMD Ghana to grow the platform into a full eCommerce marketplace where clients can book for billboards and transactions will be fully automated.