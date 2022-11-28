Mediator of the ECOWAS distinguished guest at the inaugural ceremony of the inclusive dialogue framework

The ECOWAS Mediator for Guinea H.E Dr. Thomas Boni YAYI at the invitation of the Transitional Government arrived in Conakry this Thursday, November 24, 2022 to continue his mission, but more specifically to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Inter-Guinean Dialogue Framework initiated by the National Facilitators of the Inter-Guinean Inclusive Dialogue Framework.

The ECOWAS Mediator was received at the Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport in Conakry by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans Abroad, Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté and the Representative Resident of ECOWAS in Guinea, H.E Louis Blaise AKA-BROU and his team.

The inaugural ceremony of this inclusive dialogue framework was chaired by the Prime Minister, Head of Government Dr. Bernard Goumou, in the presence of the ECOWAS Mediator for Guinea, H.E Dr. Thomas Boni YAYI, as a distinguished guest. The event also saw the presence of the President of the National Transitional Council (CNT), members of the Government, several coalitions of political parties, civil society organizations, religious leaders and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Republic of Guinea. Three (03) coalitions of political parties and some civil society leaders have recused themselves from their participation.

The socio-political actors of Guinea will focus on thirteen themes from November 24 until December 15, 2022, under the coordination of the ECOWAS Mediator with the support of the National Facilitators of the Inter-Guinean Inclusive Dialogue Framework. This work should contribute to the smooth running of the Transition towards a return to constitutional order.