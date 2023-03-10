Medical Director advises the consumption of balanced diet for kidney health

Dr. Richard Anthony, Medical Director of Tema Regional General Hospital has stated that consuming a well-balanced diet helps make the kidney healthy to perform its functions respectively.

Dr. Anthony who was speaking with Ghana News Agency in Tema on the 2023 World Kidney Day theme “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable,” called for greater awareness on the issues of kidneys.

World Kidney Day is a worldwide health awareness campaign that is observed every year on the second Thursday of March.

Dr. Anthony described kidneys as the most crucial organs of the body which eliminate waste products and fluid from the body.

He tagged excessive alcohol and tobacco smoking as risky behaviours which have possible effects on the kidney.

Self-medication which is not taking in the right quantity of medication may also result in kidney failure and overuse of painkillers may also be a factor for kidney failure, he explained.

Dr. Anthony, however, noted that eating vegetables, sweet potatoes, fish that contains omega 3, olive oil, foods rich in vitamins A and C, and fruits may keep the kidney in good shape to perform its functions well.

He encouraged people to drink excessive water and must visit health facilities for screening of the kidney regularly to avoid unexpected from happening.