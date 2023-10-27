Medical officer on dialysis cautions public against bad eating habits

A renal failure patient, who is also a Senior Medical Officer, Dr Raphael Anto, has advised Ghanaians against bad eating habits and unhealthy lifestyles.

Dr Anto, the Chief Executive Officer of the Abesim-based Rafchik Clinic, a private health facility, said people who often eat at night hours, junk food with preservatives and taste, exposed themselves to kidney problems.

Dr Anto, currently on dialysis at the clinic, gave the advice, when Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister visited to interact with patients and get herself abreast with the operations of the clinic at Abesim, near Sunyani.

The Regional Minister also visited and interacted with patients and health workers at the Akyerekoh Memorial Clinic in Sunyani.

Dr Anto recommended the need for everybody to balance his or her diet, eat more fruits and vegetables as well as have enough rest and do regular exercises.

He said it was imperative for everybody to avoid self-medication, unprescribed use of herbal medicine, instead urged Ghanaians to go for regular medical checkups.

Madam Owusu-Banahene explained the visit was to get herself abreast with the operations of the private health facilities due to their significant contributions to quality healthcare delivery.

She indicated that quality healthcare remained essential to job creation and poverty reductions, and commended the staff and management and the entire health workers at the two facilities for their hard work.

The Regional Minister also advised the patients to endeavour to take their drugs, and ensure proper personal hygiene and environmental sanitation to guard against the outbreak of communicable diseases.

Madam Owusu-Banahene later donated two street bulbs to improve the lighting system and security at the Akyerekoh Memorial Hospital.

Dr Kofi Saarrah-Akyerekoh, a Physician Specialist, who welcomed the Regional Minister, appealed for an ambulance and X-ray machine.

He said the facility’s Out-Patient Department (OPD) cases had increased with malaria and hypertension among children and adult population.

Dr Saarrah-Akyerekoh thanked the Regional Minister for the street bulbs, and appealed for more support to facelift the facility.