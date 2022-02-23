Medical practitioners trained in laparoscopic surgery

Selected medical practitioners from across the country have undergone a two-day training in laparoscopic surgery in Accra.

Laparoscopy surgery is a type of surgical procedure that allows a surgeon to access the inside of the abdomen (tummy) and pelvis without having to make large incisions in the skin.

The procedure, as compared with the traditional surgery, ensures faster recovery, reduces scars, less pain and bleeding and shorter stay at hospital.

A team of surgeons from the Northwestern University USA, facilitated the training organised by Humanity First Ghana, a non-governmental organisation.

Professor Fizan Abdullah, the Division Head Lurie Children’s Hospital Chicago, and Team Lead, Humanity first USA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the training course, which started years back, was now being expanded across the country to benefit more people.

He expressed appreciation to Humanity First Ghana, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for the partnership.

Mr Ahmed Jawaad Hammond, the General Secretary Humanity First Ghana, stated that the training formed part of their humanitarian services to the nation.

He said the sessions enhanced the knowledge sharing experiences between the team from USA and the Ghanaian doctors.

A demonstrative laparoscopic surgery was done on pigs to teach the practitioners how to undertake the procedure.

Humanity First, a Global NGO unit of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, is a charitable trust, which offers humanitarian service in areas of education, health, sanitation, and youth development.