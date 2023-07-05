Medical student attempts suicide at KNUST

The management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reported that a second-year medical science student, who recently made a suicide attempt, is currently in stable condition and is receiving care from medical professionals and counselors.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the student tried to jump from the fifth-floor balcony of the Brunei hostel.

Fortunately, fellow students intervened promptly, preventing the attempt and bringing him to safety before promptly transporting him to the hospital.

Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the Public Relations Officer of KNUST, stressed the importance of seeking timely assistance from counselors and discouraged students from considering suicide as an option.

He assured that investigations are underway to determine the reasons behind the student’s suicide attempt and to establish appropriate support systems for him.

The university has appealed to media organizations to respect the privacy of the student by refraining from disclosing his image and name to the public.

Dr. Bekoe mentioned that measures will be taken to contact these media outlets and request the removal of any such details, as their exposure has the potential to worsen the student’s condition.