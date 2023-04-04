Medical team gets ball rolling with TCM outreach in Namibia

The 15th Chinese medical team dispatched to Namibia on Monday hosted a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) lecture to students and teachers at Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School, located in the informal settlements of Katutura in Namibia’s capital Windhoek.

Li Bangwei, the team leader, told Xinhua that since their deployment, this is their second outreach to the communities, lecturing and introducing various TCM therapies to curious and eager learners as well as teaching staff.

“So far, our quest has been made easier as most learners embrace the therapies after the lectures and learn about the benefits and advantages of TCM therapies,” he said.

During the session, the Chinese medical team introduced the array of therapies that include acupuncture, cupping, massages, and moxibustion, amongst others, of which moxibustion left most of the learners in awe as the learners experienced firsthand the procedure.

“It was fun. I learned a lot of Chinese culture through the lecture,” said Johnson Williams, a learner at the school, who stressed that this was a unique therapy he has ever experienced.

Panduleni Shipendo, another student, had cupping administered to her. She told Xinhua that for a first-timer like herself, it was a bit scary for her, and she was hesitant.

“After experiencing it, I realized there is nothing to it, and it is just an alternative to the Western type of medication,” she said, hoping that she can have another therapy session in the future.

H.N.P. Katjiuongua, principal of Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School, said an exercise like that should become a norm within the school as most learners experienced the magic of TCM firsthand while learning more of the Chinese culture and language.

To date, China has sent a total of 15 medical teams to Namibia since 1996. The team of TCM practitioners is stationed at the Katutura Hospital as part of the cooperative medical projects between China and Namibia. Enditem