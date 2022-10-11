Medical Tourism in Turkey: Benefits of Dental Implants

With the dental implant market increasing worldwide, it’s clear that we’re slowly failing to take good care of our teeth.

Thankfully, however, there are great options in Turkey so that you can have dental implants performed by quality surgeons at great prices.

Want to know more about dental implants and if you need one? We’re here to tell you what they are and the benefits they bring. Then, you can decide if medical tourism is right for you.

Keep reading to see.

What Is a Dental Implant?

Dental implants are structures that work to replace missing teeth. They fit nicely into your mouth and act like a screw as they’re placed where a gap resides. Implants consist of the following:

An interior

An enamel crown

An artificial tooth root where the tooth fits into your jaw

These structures become an anchor for new, artificial teeth. Once fitted, you don’t need to clean your implants or have them changed. They’re a permanent solution that moulds the shape of your teeth and improves the look of your smile.

Following the surgery, you can leave the practice with newfound happiness, confidence, and comfort.

When Might You Need a Dental Implant?

There are several instances where dental implants might be needed. Here are some of the most common ones:

If you’ve got at least one missing tooth

When dentures or bridges have been added without success

Where you have insufficient tooth roots to hold dentures or bridges

Implants tend to work better than dental bridges or dentures. However, it’s important to note that they’re not suitable for children. This is because you must have a developed jawbone and contain the right amount of bone tissue to hold the implants in place.

If your teeth are clean and healthy, you won’t need the procedure. In addition, implants aren’t always the right solution for all gaps. In such cases where there’s just one gap, there might not be enough room to fit an implant and so you might need a bridge instead.

At Smile Dental Turkey, our expert dentists give your teeth a full assessment. That way, we can find out the treatment that best suits you.

What Are the Benefits of Dental Implants?

When compared with dentures or bridges, there are numerous benefits that implants provide. They offer a dental treatment that’s highly successful as well as other advantages such as the following:

Natural-looking

A permanent fix for missing teeth

Better ability to chew and speak

Quieter and move less move than dentures

Less chance of decay from surrounding teeth

More easily maintained since they don’t need cleaning

Stay in place without the need for removal

Lower tooth sensitivity from other teeth

Living in a world where the demand for dental care’s increasing, it’s a smart move to find a treatment that works long-term. That’s what you get with implants.

How Is Dental Implant Surgery Performed?

In Turkey, dental implant surgery involves several phases and requires patients to make two trips. We need Panoramic 2D x-rays sent to us at Smile Dental Turkey before we carry out the surgery.

During the first visit, we make a complete evaluation to assess if you need the treatment, the severity of the problem, and how many implants you’ll need.

Next, planning takes place. Initially, we fit the dental implants. A return visit is then needed for the crowns.

If you need any teeth extracted, we advise that you have this done before coming to see us. Then, it’s best that you take some time to rest and allow it to heal. That’s because the procedure can be riskier if you come in too early after.

Let’s take a look at what you can expect during each phase of the treatment.

Planning

While you have the option of coming into our practice, we offer an initial online consultation. This allows you to send in your 2D X-ray for your quote while helping you to:

Save time

Reduce transportation costs

Have more freedom

Save time

Reduce transportation costs

Have more freedom

However, you will need to make a trip to have your CT Scan performed. This enables us to assess your teeth, mouth, and jaw to ensure you’re a suitable candidate for the surgery.

In addition, you’ll also have to attend an appointment with a periodontist for an expert oral examination of your teeth and gums.

Preparation

During the preparation phase, your dentist will carry out further x-rays and scans. You need this so that we can design your replacement tooth with the shape, size, and structure for you.

We’ll also ask you to provide details about your medical history. This is necessary since the current state of your health can affect whether or not you should undergo the procedure. It’s important to be transparent regarding any:

Medications you need to take

Disease or illness that you have

Family history of medical conditions

Then, your dentist will draw up your plan. Every case is unique and so your plan might be different in comparison to another patient. Whether you need a single implant or multiple ones fitted will also direct the course taken to ensure you’re successfully treated.

You’ve been prescribed medication which you’ll need to take. Depending on the circumstance, this can either be before or after the procedure. You’re given antibiotics to ensure that your chances of infection will lower.

Surgery

If any decayed or damaged teeth need extracting, this will be done first. However, for many patients, this isn’t needed. If you’re receiving the treatment to replace a missing tooth, for example, this won’t apply to you.

In special cases, patients require a bone graft beforehand. For this, it takes around six months to heal and therefore dental implant surgery will have to wait. But most of the time, this isn’t required.

Here are the steps taken to perform the surgery:

Delivery of a local anaesthetic to help manage pain

An incision on the gum around the affected area

The implant is correctly fitted

Just be wary that extreme heat can have a negative impact on your recovery. Therefore, it’s best to avoid sauna use, spending too much time in the sun, or taking a trip to the sunbeds. It’s also advised that you avoid alcohol as this can also have a bearing also on your ability.

Should You Travel to Turkey for Dental Implant Surgery?

Dental implant treatment is cheaper in Turkey than in any other country worldwide. In fact, you can get it for as low as £400. We partner with some of the top global brands such as Straumann and Nobel Biocare, for which you’ll still just have to pay £700.

In the U.S., for example, implants can set you back around $3,000 to $4,500, just for a single tooth. Since it’s so expensive, this could be the difference between you receiving the dental surgery you need and not.

But perhaps you’re wondering: what about travel costs? We’re happy to say that travelling to Turkey is fairly cheap across the board, including:

Low-cost flights

Inexpensive hotels

Affordable food and drinks

This is perhaps why it's become one of the most visited European countries for this procedure. So don't worry: if you're coming from countries such as the U.S., Germany, or Britain you'll still pay much less. That's even when you factor in all of the costs for the trip.

It’s worth paying a little more for Straumann or Nobel Biocare once you’ve made your way to Turkey. You’ll receive the best quality of treatment and have the most chance of success while still being able to afford it.

