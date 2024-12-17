Medikal Declares 2025 a Year for Solo Projects, No Features Planned

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has announced that 2025 will be dedicated solely to his own music, with no plans to take on any feature collaborations.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the “Ayekoo” hitmaker revealed his decision, saying, “Next year I no go do features. Ego be very selfish year for myself because this year I did a lot of features.”

This decision follows a productive 2024, during which Medikal worked with several notable artists, including Beeztrap KOTM, Kwesi Amewuga, Kofi Mole, Uncle Rich, and Shatta Wale, contributing to a diverse range of tracks across genres.

Medikal also expressed that a much-anticipated collaboration with fellow rapper Eno Barony must be released before the end of 2024, as he plans to focus entirely on his solo projects in the following year. Fans can look forward to a track featuring the two prominent Ghanaian hip-hop figures in the coming months.

Medikal, known for his sharp flow and witty lyrics, has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene since the mid-2010s, with hits like “Confirm” and “Anthem.” His decision to focus on solo music reflects his ongoing desire to evolve as an artist and continue to dominate the industry with his versatile sound.