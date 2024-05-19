Medikal, Fella In Explosive Revelations

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has dropped a series of unpleasant news about his marriage with actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui.

The couple decided to divorce in January 2024 but agreed to co-parent their daughter and share financial responsibilities for their house in East Legon Hills.

In a series of self-recorded videos posted on social media, Medikal opened up about a number of thorny issues that occurred in their marriage.

Medikal’s recent outburst follows an incident where he claimed that Fella called the police on him for asking her cousin to vacate his residence.

The rapper, who shares a child with Makafui, expressed his reluctance to go public due to their family ties but stated that the situation had escalated beyond his control.

Among other things, the rapper accused Fella Makafui of physically assaulting him by hitting his head with a coffee cup and attacking him several times at their residence in East Legon. According to him, his ex-wife suspected him of being with another woman, hence her outburst.

“While I was staying at Caterpillar junction in East Legon, she jumped over my wall and entered my room, saying she suspected I was with another woman.

“I was with my friends playing a video game when she threw my tea on me, slammed my head with the coffee cup, destroyed my PlayStation and my television.

“She also destroyed my laptop used for recording in my studio and further hit my head with a hanger several times,” Medikal narrated.

The rapper said despite all this, he never retaliated and called the police from the Lakeside police station to intervene and remove Fella Makafui. “I restrained myself and I never hit her,” he said.

Medikal’s revelations have left fans of both parties surprised and shocked, with others expressing concern for their well-being. According to a communique circulating on social media, Fella Makafui and Medikal agreed to go their separate ways in January this year.

Following the divorce, several issues have arisen, prompting Medikal to let the cat out of the bag.

In a self-recorded video, the rapper revealed how he had to pay significant sums of money for Fella Makafui to undergo cosmetic surgery for a flatter tummy and a more prominent backside so that she could better represent the brands she promotes. According to Medikal, Fella Makafui begged him for money to travel to Nigeria for a BBL procedure. He claimed that when he refused, Fella did not talk to him for three months.

Medikal further opened up about how he pays a nanny, a driver, and a cook more than GH₵2,000 to cater for their daughter and their home.

He also revealed how Fella Makafui almost fed their daughter Island weed toffee due to her negligence.

In an attempt to shed light on his wife’s character, Medikal recounted incidents from Fella’s past relationships.

He narrated how her ex-boyfriends reclaimed properties they had once gifted her following their breakups. One such incident involved a wine shop owned by Fella.’

According to Medikal, one of her exes, in a fit of rage after their breakup, smashed up the shop.

This incident was publicly documented, with videos circulating on social media.

Another ex-boyfriend, he said, took back vehicles he had purchased for her.

He claimed these incidents reflected Fella’s true character.

Medikal alleged that Fella Makafui told him their marriage was over after he questioned her.

According to him, Fella Makafui, without informing him, traveled to Dubai and he only found out after a blogger shared the pictures online.

When she returned, he noticed she was not wearing her wedding ring, which prompted him to question her about it.

Makafui responded by saying the marriage was over because she could no longer continue after everything she had heard from people.

Medikal said he tried everything to make the relationship work but eventually gave up and requested that she return his ring. Fella Makafui told him she had thrown the ring into a river in Dubai because she didn’t see why she should keep it.

Makafui has narrated how Medikal is trying to cheat her out of their joint properties after filing for divorce in January.

Actress Fella Makafui has officially confirmed that she is no longer married to rapper Medikal after staying together as a couple for almost 4 years.

In a document circulating online, Fella Makafui submitted an urgent petition to the Director-General of the Ghana Police Service, seeking an investigation into alleged false news publications made by Medikal on social media.

In her petition, Makafui claims that Medikal’s social media posts have endangered her life and tarnished her reputation.

She asserts that these posts violate Section 208 of the Criminal Code of 1960, Act 29.

According to Makafui, Medikal has falsely claimed on social media that his life is in danger and attributed any potential harm to the residents of their shared home.

She alleges that these statements, along with other insinuations about her character, have subjected her to severe threats and placed her life at risk.

Makafui emphasizes that Medikal’s false publications have the potential to incite harm against her, given her high public profile and the influence Medikal has over his followers.