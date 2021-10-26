“Medikal” gets GH¢100k bail for displaying gun on social media

An Accra Circuit Court trying Samuel Adu Frimpong, alias “Medikal,” a popular rapper, has granted him a GHS100,000.00 bail with a surety for allegedly displaying a Ruger 9mm pistol on social media.

The Surety must be a public officer, the Court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, ordered.

He will make his next appearance on November 9, 2021.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded into prison custody from Thursday, October 22, to Monday, October 26, 2021.

Prosecution’s earlier facts to the Court by Police Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpertey was that in September 2021, the accused person displayed the Ruger 9mm pistol on social media.

He said on September 26, the video of the musician displaying the gun went viral, stating that on October 21, 2021, based on intelligence, Medikal was arrested.

Prosecution said he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.

A team of counsel, led by Mr Paul Abaligah reminded the Court of their former plea for bail.

They said the accused, a known musician, was a fresh father, whose wife was struggling to take care of their under one year old baby alone.

He had fixed place of abode and the police knew it, they added.

Counsel said he walked to the police station willingly upon invitation.

He was not a flight risk neither would he interfere with police investigations, the Court heard.

He would also abide by all the laws for the case to come to a fruitful end and he had people of substance to stand as sureties and above all, they were prepared to satisfy all the bail conditions, counsel noted.

On October 26, 2021, when the Court sat on the case, Prosecution did not object to the bail application but pleaded with the Court to make the conditions in a way that would make the accused person attend court.

Mr Essandoh, after listening to both Prosecution and Counsel for the accused, granted the bail.

His family and fans: some clad in customised T-shirts thronged the Court premise to give their support.

Though there were armed police personnel and heavy security presence, police had a hectic time to ensure order at the premise.

Media women and men did not find it easy trying to take photographs of him.