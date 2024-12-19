Medikal: Ghanaians Made the Right Choice in 2024 Elections, But Trust in New Government is Cautious

Rapper Medikal has expressed his belief that the people of Ghana made the right decision in the 2024 general elections, despite the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffering a significant loss.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Medikal reflected on the election outcome, stating that he voted and felt that Ghana made the right choice in selecting the new leadership. He also remarked on the NPP’s defeat in Parliament, where they lost many seats to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

When asked about his trust in the incoming government, Medikal acknowledged his past experiences, stating that he wasn’t fully trusting of the new administration but was willing to give them the benefit of the doubt. “I believe Mahama small but now I don’t trust anyone,” he said, citing his mixed feelings about the leadership transition. However, he expressed some optimism about the creative arts sector, believing that the people the new government works with are well-versed in the field, which may bring positive changes for the industry.

Medikal’s comments reflect a cautious hope that, while skeptical, he is open to the new government’s potential to make improvements.