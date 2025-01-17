Medikal Reflects on Historic O2 Concert and Future Plans During TV3 Interview

Rapper Medikal recently appeared on TV3’s The Day Show with Anita Akufo, where he reflected on his remarkable achievements over the past year, including his groundbreaking performance at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

During the interview, Medikal recalled the significance of being the first Ghanaian artist to headline a concert at the prestigious venue. “Yes, I relive every moment,” he said, expressing how proud he was of the achievement. “It was a bold statement, not just for me but for all Ghanaians, especially hip-hop artists. I was very young listening to big names, and today, I’m doing big things, inspiring the youth to follow the same path.”

Medikal went on to discuss how the success of the O2 concert not only marked a personal milestone but also provided an opportunity to expand his international fan base. “I felt accomplished, and career-wise, it gave me the chance to connect with fans abroad, especially in places like America and parts of Europe. London was different, and it made me realize that we need to take our music internationally because people love it,” he noted.

Looking forward, Medikal hinted at plans for even bigger endeavors, though he remained tight-lipped about the specifics. “There are plans, not just for the O2, but to take the music across borders, internationally. I’m definitely plotting and planning,” he said.

When asked if he would repeat the success of the O2 concert in 2025, Medikal confirmed that there were ongoing plans but declined to set a precise timeline, suggesting that more international shows are on the horizon. “I’m not saying next year, but I have big plans,” he teased, leaving fans eager for what’s to come.