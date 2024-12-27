Medikal Reveals Kofi Kinaata Unfollowed Him Over Concert Absence, Offers Apology

Rapper Medikal recently opened up about an incident involving fellow musician Kofi Kinaata, revealing that Kinaata had unfollowed him on Instagram after Medikal missed performing at Kinaata’s headline concert, “Made In Taadi.”

During his “Beyond Kontrol” concert on December 26, Medikal admitted to forgetting about the event due to being preoccupied with other commitments.

Medikal expressed his regret, stating, “I forgot to play some show for my bro Kofi Kinaata because then something was happening, and man forgot a bit. As I couldn’t go, I saw that he unfollowed me. But you see, Kofi Kinaata is somebody I love so I watched the thing like he was hurt.” He further apologized to Kinaata, assuring him that he would make up for it by attending the next “Made In Taadi” concert. “Kofi Kinaata, I apologize, next year Made In Taadi we go do it again, greater. You should follow me back, I won’t unfollow you,” he said.

In response, Kofi Kinaata lightheartedly shared his own take on the situation, humorously stating that he would only unfollow Medikal if the rapper bragged about beating him in a FIFA match. “The only thing that will make me unfollow Medikal is when he talks somewhere that he will score me in FIFA,” Kinaata posted on X.

Despite the playful exchange, the two artists have yet to collaborate on a song, though their friendship appears to be intact.