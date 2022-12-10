Medikal unveils date and track list for his Ep titled “Society”

Award winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong famously known in the music industry as Medikal has surprised his fans by unveiling the release date and track list for his extended Playlist (EP).

The EP scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 15, 2022, has 10 songs with hip hop genres.

The playlist contains songs which featured Shatta Wale on the song “IDGAF”.

He unveiled the track list on his social media platforms, promising the best to his fans.

The track list includes “ungrateful”, “Siri”, “Elon”, “Wei”, “Online”, “Street Anthem”, “Scareface”, “Rosalinda”, “IDGAF” and “Something Dey there”

However, fans have expressed joy over the upcoming EP on social media.

The EP is expected to be the next big hit in the Ghanaian music Industry.