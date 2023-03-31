Medivents Consult strikes partnership with teenage boxer Joseph Awinogya Jr

The Management of United States of America (USA) based teenage boxer Jospeh Awinogya Jr, has appointed Medivents Consult as its Media, Public Relations and Marketing Consultants in Ghana.

In view of this Medivents Consult shall coordinate the Media, Public Relations and Marketing activities of the young boxer in Ghana.

The appointment is to ensure a positive image and presence of the young boxer in the public eye and also seek to the promotion and marketing of all his activities in the Ghanaian media.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager of Medivents Consult who announced the partnership, said they were delighted to be invited to support the growth and development of the young boxer.

He added that the company had young and vibrant team of experts who would put their expertise on hand to achieve the targets set for the young boxer.

Mr. Mustapha Nettey – a representative of the boxer in Ghana said they were delighted to partner Medivents Consult taking into consideration their enviable track records in Media, Publics Relations and Marketing.

He noted they would not leave any stone unturned to see the boxer rise to the level of a world champion.

Mr. Joseph Awinogya Snr, the father of the young boxer was hopeful that the partnership would bring the best out of the boxer.

He indicated that, they were looking forward to the professional development of the boxer.

Medivents Consult is one of the leading Media, Public Relations, Events and Marketing consultants.

They are experts in the use of Integrated Marketing Communication strategies to manage and promote brands.

Medivents Consult have over the years organize major sporting events such as Accra Inter-City Marathon and Kushea Marathon.