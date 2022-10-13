Meek Mill to make debut at 2022 Afro Nation Ghana

Grammy Award-nominated rapper, Meek Mill, will be the first American artist to join the bill at the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation.

The Afro Nation Ghana festival, scheduled for December 29–30, 2022, at Marine Drive, Black Star Square, Accra, has a star-studded artiste lineup.

This marks the first major appearance in Africa for the American rapper, who has teamed up with some of the biggest names in music like Drake, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Post Malone, and previous partner Nicki Minaj.

Other headliners of the festival include Nigerian artistes Asake, Davido, the legendary duo P-Square, Rema, Dadju, CKay, and Adekunle Gold.

Ghana’s own special guest Stonebwoy is joined by his fellow countrymen Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie, and Camidoh.

Afro Nation, founded to unite the diaspora in celebration of Black Joy, is back for a celebratory trip of black culture, vibey music, dance, good food, and so much more.

Afro Nation Ghana would also host all the top Amapiano artists, including Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela, and DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s collaborative project Scorpion Kings, which would bring the hottest sounds from the South African underground to the world.