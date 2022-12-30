Meek Mill’s Phone Stolen During His Visit to Ghana

American rapper Meek Mill wept after his iPhone 14 Pro Max was taken from his pocket while he was taking part in a wild bike parade through Accra, the capital of Ghana.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, rapper Meek Mill came in Ghana and was spotted riding a motorcycle with his rumored girlfriend. But it appears that his time in Ghana has been a bust.

The day before his performance at the 2022 Afronation Ghana concert, Meek Mill arrived in Ghana on December 29.

The concert is a popular musical event that happens every year.

Prior to the show, he rode a quad bike beside an unnamed light-skinned woman to demonstrate his stunt prowess alongside a large group of DC bikers.

After his phone was stolen, he vented on Instagram stories.

“They pickpocketed me for my phone SMH,” he wrote. Bring back that Jawn if you can!