Meet a Ghanaian philanthropist; who saves in a money box purposely for charitable works

It is often said that “it is not only giants who do mighty things.” This man’s story epitomizes this adage to a tee.

BIG DAWOOD is one of the philanthropists and peacemakers who has earned a well-deserved reputation for his generosity, integrity, and accomplishments in the security domain. One must serve in order to be great. BIG DAWOOD has served and is a man of great generosity and service.

His family and friends were taken aback by his most recent charitable endeavours. Simply put, they could not fathom how he was able to procure funds for the projects.

Could you believe that on his birthday, he pulled out a money box containing money he purposefully saved to help reach out to the masses, particularly the vulnerable? This move taken by him signifies that he is a man of great generosity, a man of service.

“We are hitting the streets tomorrow to show love less privileged,” he exclaimed with joy together with his family.

On his birthday, he embarked on a benevolence exercise by offering free bus rides to commuters of the Teshie-Nungua, Ashaiman, and Accra Mall routes.

The philanthropist, BIG DAWOOD recounts his experience driving his dad’s school bus when trying to acquire driving skills and make money with the bus as a trotro driver before commencing his career goals in the security industry. He claimed he wanted to revisit those days and be able to offer free rides to commuters who use public transport.

This gesture was made on Friday, 7th October 2022, and was a huge surprise to individuals who took the bus only to be told they didn’t have to make any payments for their transportation; a huge relief to many amidst the economic challenges in the country. The passengers were also gifted chocolates as part of his expression of love towards the passengers.

As this gesture formed part of his birthday celebrations, he also cut his birthday cake with trotro drivers at the Ashaiman bus station.

Big Dawood also donated various items to the New Life Orphanage Home in Nungua, where he also spent time with the children to encourage them.

These activities were also preceded by the sharing of about 5000 packs of food to the less privileged in various parts of the capital city.

After the kind gesture in Accra, then he moved to Suhum Otwe No 2 (kokobibiam) in the Eastern Region where donated a mechanized borehole to residents to help address the long-standing water crisis in the area.

Over the years, BIG DAWOOD, a lover of children, has been embarking on charitable activities by donating snacks and educational materials to school children to help improve teaching and learning.

He collaborated with My Voice for the Poor NGO (Europe) in 2021 to present over 3,000 textbooks to St. Peter’s R/C Basic School in Central.

BIG DAWOOD believes that in order to achieve high-quality education, both teachers and students must have access to quality learning resources. BIG DAWOOD’s accomplishments as a businessman, negotiator, foreign relations expert, ambassador, land developer, and conflict resolution specialist speak for themselves, not unlike his reputation for charity.

He is a man of great generosity and a man of service. It is said that to be great one has to serve. That is BIG DAWOOD’s story. You are always poised to learn a thing or two from him.

Watch the Full Documentary Below :