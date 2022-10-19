Meet a rising Star Garang Wachbaar moving his way to the top

Daniel Garang Wach Kuol Professionally known as Garang Wachbaar is a South Sudanese singer and YouTuber who was born on 07th May 2001 in Lobone-Eastern Equatoria State, South Sudan. Garang is known for his unique singing style, which he prefers to call a fusion. He is also known as a music producer and composer for his songs.

Garang is also known for his notable song like Junub Adik that made him hit on the stage. He is a verified musician on Spotify, YouTube and Boomplay he has also participated in many platforms.

In 2020, Garang first released his first album on other musical platforms that really made him gain huge fans. He had earlier released the single gospel song from his album on YouTube, which garnered positive reviews from listeners.

Singer and YouTuber Garang who has been singing for the past 3 years and has made his way to the top in his field, studies in Kwame Nkrumah University of science and technology in Ghana where he is advancing his learning skills.

Garang also plays the guitar which he learnt when he was 15 years old. His first public performance was at his school talent show where he sang a number of songs. After that, Garang began performing at various events and stages to create a name for himself in the world of music.