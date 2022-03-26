Meet ABACMANN: The Multilingual Politician Eyeing The Jaman North NPP Organiser Position

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to break the Eight Year jinx of alternating power between the two major parties in Ghana which is the mainstay of the Fourth Republic. And to hold on to power in the 2024 polls, forswearing what befell the elephant party when president Kuffuor transferred power to their sworn rivals the NDC, rolling back the economic gains made after the 2008 global recession.

For the Jaman North Constituency in the Bono Region, the Kukurudu family is having double hurdles to scale over in reclaiming the Eight for the parliamentary seat, whilst breaking the Eight at the national level with the chosen flagbearer to succeed the exiting president Akuffo Addo.

This onerous task by the ruling party aimed at holding on to the reigns of power in Ghana to perpetuate and sustain the social interventions and numerous development projects by the right-wing party means now the best of the best party faithfuls are picking forms to serve in positions that will help encompass this agenda.

Today, we bring to you an enviable profile of an energetic youth with a heavy decorated sash of academic laurels and talents who wades into the contest to help wrestle the Jaman North Constituency seat that was lost narrowly in the 2020 elections to the NDC candidate.

Mr. Charles Adane-Brempong, affectionately called in his native Suma-Ahenkuro as ABACMANN is a multilingual person who has thrown his hat into the fray eyeing at the Organiser position with a sole aim summed in a terse sentence as: uniting all artificial factions at the local level, creating a proper data base, building the best party structure that’ll attract even floating voters to facilitate the reclaiming agenda of the NPP.

With the flair to speak with ease all the major international languages, ie, English, French, Catalan, and Latin; the Constituency Organiser hopeful who has chosen “New Dawn, New Hope” as his motto, believes in the philosophy of reaching people’s heart when you speak to them in the language they understand.

He thus not alienate himself from the grassroots and his compatriots. He speaks impeccably his mother tongue Bono Twi, and that of his cousins, the Asante Twi.

A Researcher, a Marketer, a Sports Analyst, and a Theologian, Mr. Adane-Brempong is a man of many parts who has organised himself well to deserve organising others for a battle that needs a lieutenant of his calibre in the war that will secure Ghana’s future in safety pair of hands – the NPP.

A known face in all groupings in the NPP nationally and internationally, ABACMANN is undoubtedly well exposed to attract expertise that’ll be of essential need to the professional restructuring of the New Patriotic Party to live its true meaning as a democratic conservative party at the local and national levels.

Opportunity they say: “comes, but ones”.

And now presented by an opportunity, we believe it’ll take little convincing for the Jaman North NPP members to endorse Mr. Charles Adane-Brempong to market the New Patriotic Party and be bought at a mouthwatering profitable price by the Ghanaian voter.

#NewDawnNewHope

#BreakTheEight

#VoteForABACMANN