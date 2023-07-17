Meet Abigail Ngoah, the new face of the Pharmaceutical industry

Abigail Ngoah is the Chief Executive Officer of Samaby Pharmaceuticals. By dint of hardwork and several years experience gain in the medical field, she has established a growing pharmacy to address the medical needs and concerns of Ghanaians.

Abigail worked at Avenue chemist, Ridge Hospital and the Rock Hospital. She rose through the ranks to attain managerial portfolios in the fields she operate.

As a growing brand, Samaby Pharmaceuticals is into the Importation, Wholesale, Retail and Distribution Of Pharmaceutical, Medical Equipment, Chemicals And Scientific Instrument currently, with a long term vision of manufacturing medicines to serve Ghana and its neighbouring countries.

