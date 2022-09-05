Meet Albert Essel, a Ghanaian social media influencer

The presence of Albert Essel on social media, especially, Twitter has helped many brands have access to diverse clientele.

Despite having a degree in Agribusiness from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), that did not deter him from becoming a social media manager.

With his experience as a social media manager and influencer, Essel has toured several traditional media houses to educate the public, especially the youth on the importance of social media and how best they can make money out of it.



Asempa Fm, Max FM, Joy Prime Ucl Quiz, are some of the places he made appearances at.

He was also featured on Kwadwo Sheldon’s trending issues programme on his YouTube channel.



Essel is currently the brand ambassador for Jumia Ghana, Jiji Ghana, and Pizzaman ChickenMan.



Through social media, Essel has been able to host sports spaces and invited some prominent sports journalist as Owuraku Ampofo, George Addo jnr, Yaw Fosu, Kweku Edilson, Ayala Owusu , Sebastian Arnesen (European football Agent) Kwame Dela Fishbone, Juliet Bawuah, Yaw Ampofo, Bill Eshun, Joel Bortey and also helped Pizzaman ChickenMan, Mandem and some businesses to light , he has been able to help brands reach a certain level of audience and also making him one of the best twitter influencers we have in this country.

Essel has also played an important role for Pizzaman ChickenMan, handles their twitter page since 2020 February till now, giving them 10,000 plus followers and also a massive engagement



You can reach him out on Twitter @thatEsselguy.

He has over 200,000followers on this micro-blogging site.

You can also subscribe to his YouTube channel for sports news, Sports Corner.