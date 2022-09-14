Meet Danny Lampo; Promoting Ghana Through His Music

Daniel Amponsah, better known as Danny Lampo is a Ghanaian born in Italy, he started doing music at an early age and got his first professional song out in 2018 which after that he was able to collaborate with legendary Ghanaian dance hall artist Sonni Balli.

He released a song with Sonni Balli titled “Paper” which made waves across the globe. Danny went ahead to produce a couple of songs with their videos, along the lain Danny came to Ghana and also did some projects with some upcoming artists here. He featured Thiago Beezy and Hafiz on a dong titled (We Dey)

He moved backed to UK to work on other projects and released “Ebony” which became a mega-hit in the UK and even got him featured on BBC introduction and also got featured in a movie titled “Forced” directed by Ghanaian international movie director and promoter Danny Erskine.

“Ebony” by Danny Lampo is one of the most talked about songs in the UK and other parts of Europe. His contribution to the music industry in UK is so tremendous that you can’t leave him out when talking about musicians with impact in the diaspora. He’s new release “Number One” which featured fast rising female vocalist AJ Safoa is also topping chart across all over the world.

Danny Lampo has won numerous awards in both Ghana and Europe and even got nominated with his song “Ebony” under the category of UK based afropop song of the year.

He was as well billed to perform at Ghana party in the park 2021 which was organized by Akwaaba UK where he performed alongside some top MCs from Ghana and Nigeria.

He performed with Sarkodie, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamah, Amerado, Darkoo, King Promise among others. Not only that, but he’s also worked and connected with some big Ghanaian artiste based in the UK like Reggie and Bollie, Stephanie Benson, Star Vicy among others.

Danny Lampo is currently promoting his new project called “Make We Enter” which features Kwamz. The song is just 2 months old but doing wonders on the global charts.

Danny Lampo is one of the few artistes from Ghana who had a great year from 2020 as he was on almost all the big shows in the UK with some big stars including Grammy award-winning artistes Anthony Hamilton and Tiana Kocher