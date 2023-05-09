Meet Divine Selase Agbeti, The Man Tipped To Win NDC Parliamentary Primaries For Kpando Constituency

As aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpando Constituency in the Volta Region, Mr. Divine Selase Agbeti has been tipped to win the Saturday May 13, 203 NDC parliamentary primaries and subsequently retain the seat for the party in the 2024 general elections.

The NDC young famous politician who doubles as a former military veteran of the British army is popular among the NDC youth wing in the Kpando Constituency and many of the youth cannot wait to see him become MP for the area.

The four parliamentary hopefuls candidates have failed nomination forms to contest the parliamentary primaries come Saturday May 13, 2013, but the majority of delegates including members and supporters of the NDC in the Kpando constituency have widely tipped Mr. Agbeti to win the NDC primaries.

“Although the contestants have demonstrated that they are true members of the NDC in the constituency but the delegates, members and supporters of the NDC in the area pointed out that the NDC cannot win the 2024 parliamentary elections with those contestants.

They pointed out that the NDC needs a young workaholics person like Mr. Agbeti to retain the seat for the party in the 2024 election to become the MP.

What the good members, supporters and sympathisers of NDC in constituency needs right now is a delusional son with the heart of David, and that son is no other person than Mr. Agbeti. Thank you,” said some of the members of the NDC in the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity in an interview with online news portal.

According to them, the nation is bedeviled with a lot of crises on many fronts, adding that “With these the leaders we are presenting must carry weight to liberate our people from the shackles. ”

“They are electing Mr Agbeti base on his commitment, his network, and his proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is the best candidate for the tasks ahead,” they added.

They indicated that the politics has taken a different dimension where “we cannot reduce our branch executives to be a mere delegates to vote and afterwards dumped them.

Speaking in an interview with this journalist,

Mr Agbeti who is the people’s choice for the NDC parliamentary candidate noted that he sees himself as the most competent person among the aspirants to lead the party in the constituency into the 2024 election.

The young man said the constituency needed a person at the grassroots who understood the terrain of politics within the area.

According to him, empirical evidence on the ground suggested the party needed to present a new candidate to enable the party to retain the parliamentary seat in the upcoming election.

He believes it was time for a youthful candidate who was ready to work to change the fortunes of the constituency to be elected to champion his vision on education, health, youth unemployable, youth and women empowerment.

He acknowledged the lack of development in the Kpando municipality which has been compounded by youth unemployment in the area.

Through his business experiences, Mr. Agbeti expressed the hope to partner a number of international organisations to help transform the area for the benefit of the people as well as put the youth into apprenticeship and offer them start-up capital to enable them to set up their businesses.

He mentioned that he would come up with innovative ideas and interventions that would have direct impact on the lives of the constituents.

He said he was in the race as a strong force who could unify the divided front of the party to win the parliamentary seat and consolidate the victory in future elections.

He stated that the party needed a candidate who was well connected in all the sectors of the economy saying he is contesting the election with the primary objective of helping to address the myriad of challenges confronting the constituency if elected MP for the constituency.

His message is to tackle the poor state of roads in the area by lobbying for immediate government intervention to enable motorists and particularly farmers to cart their goods to market centres.

He expressed concern about the high youth unemployment in the area despite the government’s numerous job opportunities and pledged to roll out policies to address it.

Mr. Agbeti hails from Gbefi, a suburb community within the Kpando constituency. He Started his basic school at Gbefi St Peter’s L/A Primary; went on to Tsito Methodist Primary and Tsito Old JHS. He continued his senior high education in Awudome Senior High School also in Tsito.

Being the son of subsistence farmer, the London school of Economics alumnus and international relations expert had a humble beginning as a local activist, taking up teaching in basic school in his community after his secondary school education.

Mr Divine Selase Agbeti, a consummate professional with vast knowledge in sociopolitical development, with particular focus on the Kpando constituency, has in the last ten years participated and contributed immensely to the development of the NDC.

Right from his days as community mobilizer, up until his departure to the United Kingdom to serve in the British Army.

Prior to his current decision to run on the ticket of the NDC in 2024, Mr Agbeti founded the Divine Agbeti Scholarship Scheme, and Divine Agbeti Apprenticeship Programme, under the umbrella of the Divine Agbeti Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization based in Kpando with the basic objective to support young people in education and creation of job opportunities.

The scholarship scheme has supported over 30 students from the Kpando Municipality in tertiary institutions across the country.

As part of his developmental contributions to the Kpando constituency, the Divine Agbeti Foundation deployed a grader and over 10 trips of gravel to level the Kpando-Torkor road, which was in a very bad shape and was becoming a death trap.

Among others, the Foundation provided a mechanised borehole, together with a poly-tank, to Sovie New Town in the Kpando Municipality. Most recently, the Divine Agbeti Foundation donated several wheelchairs, clutches and walking supports to the disabled association within the Kpando Municipality.

On the international scene, he is a highly respected security professional, possessing operational and strategic capabilities with excellent understanding of International Relations, Politics, Global Security, Intelligence, Military Operations, and Information Security.

He possesses proven competencies in research, project management, requirement gathering, stakeholder management, security risk analysis, political risk analysis, open-source intelligence, cyber risk management and public speaking. He is British Army Veteran with operational experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mr Agbeti read international relations in the University of Portsmouth where he obtained a first-class degree.

He was awarded the overall best graduating international relations student, as well as the winner of the prize for the best dissertation by the university of Portsmouth in 2015.

For his brilliance, Mr Agbeti was awarded a scholarship by the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science where he attained MSc in International Relations.

In addition to that, he was also honoured a receiver of the Queens Jubilee Medal for long service with good conduct in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces in 2012, also an ISAF Medal for distinguished service in Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2010.

He equally received the NATO Medal for meritorious service with NATO Task Force in Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2010, and an Iraq Medal for distinguished service in Iraq, 2008.