Meet EMELIA — The Voice of a New Generation

Born in Accra, Ghana and raised in the quiet town of Weert, Netherlands, EMELIA, also known as Millie on the Beat, is an emerging force in the global music scene. Her journey defies borders and expectations, proving that greatness is not about where you’re from — it’s about what you stand for.

With a sound that blends raw emotion, fearless energy, and unapologetic authenticity, Emelia isn’t just making music — she’s making a movement. Her lyrics speak to the bold and the brave, the dreamers and the doers. She’s a voice for those who’ve been doubted, overlooked, or told to shrink themselves.

Emelia burst onto the scene with her breakout single “Dialogue”, capturing ears and hearts with her fresh sound and powerful message. In 2022, she took center stage at Rolling Loud Woohah, leaving the crowd in awe with a performance that cemented her as one to watch. She’s also been spotlighted by GRM Daily, further proving that her talent is too loud to ignore.

But Emelia isn’t here to follow trends — she’s here to shift the culture. Her music is rooted in resilience, ambition, and a deep belief in self-worth. The heartbeat of her brand, MILLIEONTHEBEAT, is a bold reminder: You are limitless. The only one who can stop you is God.

EMELIA is more than an artist — she’s a movement, a mindset, and a message. With every beat and every bar, she inspires a generation to believe, to rise, and to redefine what’s possible.