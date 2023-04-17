Meet Freezy Macbones, A Chef And Professional Boxer Making the Headlines In The UK

According to Freezy Macbones “Life is so funny, I still remember when I came to London for the first time. I was stranded, couldn’t speak good English. A whole lot happened and I ended up sleeping outside

Seth Gyimah aka MacBones is now a hot sports personality in the UK.

He had his second professional fight on the undercard of Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang last Saturday night, and he won.

Boxing fans really love his style because they say he fights like Mike Tyson.

MacBones also likes being labelled as the ‘British Mike Tyson’, which he takes as a huge compliment.

“It’s huge,” MacBones said. “It’s like someone comparing a Christian to Jesus, it’s a big thing because Mike is the GOAT in the game.

“His skills and style were different and up to today we haven’t seen anything like that, so for people to say I fight like Tyson, it means a lot because he is a guy I look up to.

“People say I’m the British Mike Tyson and it makes me work harder. Obviously, I’m not Mike and I can’t be like him, he’s the only one, nobody can be like him, but we always learn from each other.”

Tyson was not the only fighter who lured MacBones to start boxing, but he was also inspired after watching the Mayweather Jr vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2015.

“That was the first time I paid more attention to boxing. I was a big fan of Mike Tyson back home and he was the only boxer I knew, so when I saw Mayweather and Pacquiao and the way Mayweather was running around the ring, I thought ‘I can do this job’ I used to call him chicken and laugh,” MacBones revealed.

At 33 years old, and with only 18 amateur fights and one professional bout to his name, MacBones has come to the sport very late, but he still has lofty ambitions.

“One thing about Freezy is I don’t look at what others are doing, I only look at what I am doing and where I am going and I want the best for myself, so I always keep working,” MacBones explained.

“I know I started late, but it doesn’t mean I can’t do it or it’s not possible and I’m going to make it possible. It’s late but it’s how you end up and I want to be a world champion one day.”

The first step on that journey was on Saturday night when MacBones defeated veteran journeyman, Darryl Sharp, at the Copper Box Arena.

In terms of a prediction for fight night, MacBones kept it short and sweet, as he said: “If he touch my face he’s going down.” And he did it in style.