In Ghana, the media has been one of the fastest platforms by which credible facts are passed down to listeners and viewers. The ability for a journalist to keep their audience tuned in to their channel is one key factor that can never be ignored not forgetting being eloquent and the personality that will match the show.

Spotting the youngest news anchor in Ghana whose age has just clocked fourteen (14) with the name Josephine Pomaa Karikari be identified to be coming from a small town called Amponya in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, has always set a dynamic media pace where many journalist from different media houses in the country still get marveled with her style and ability, looking at her age.

Finding a younger news anchor in Ghana is very rare because many media houses have always turned to the most experienced news anchors who are above 20 years but breaking the normal rule, the 14 year Josephine has always been noted of wowing viewers and listeners with her professional news style, reporting of social and educational stories to many stations and even hosting various shows on TV and radio.

With her additional ability to handle camera professionally, teach other children in Mmofra Media School, direct a show on both radio and TV adds up to the reason why 14 year Josephine can’t be ignored in the field of journalism.

With a close interview with Josephine Pomaa Karikari, she started this at the age of nine (9) after involving herself with a kids radio program coached by Agbley Oteng Emmanuel (Ofa Emma Jnr) on Dess 90.3 FM at Bekwai in the Ashanti Region.

This led the team to Mmofra Mmere show on Adom TV produced by GH Media School and by God’s grace, she has come this far of getting the opportunity to Adom 106.3 FM, Nyhira FM, Opemsuo FM, Anapua FM, O FM, Asempa FM, Silver FM, Ultimate FM Nkomo FM and many more not forgetting ADOM TV.

Pleading to many media houses in Ghana, she voiced out that, it will be very essential to open their airwaves for children in various places in Ghana to get some slots in order to explore more talents that are hidden in many Ghanaian children.

She finally ended by officially thanking Multimedia Group for giving children the maximum opportunity to explore their talents in all aspects and believes that it will always go a long way to help mother Ghana in the next generations to come.

She also thanked the wonderful Kids family of Mmofra Media School and Great Lamptey Mills School not forgetting her trainer Agbley Oteng Emmanuel and family.