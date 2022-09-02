Meet Jibrila Zemuwah, Samuel Takyi’s Assistant Trainer

Jibrila Zemuwah, 30 whose parents are Gladys Quao from Accra and Ibrahim Zemuwah from Kano State, Nigeria was born in Accra, Ghana, 37 Hospital to be precise.

He has been a boxing fan since childhood, and because he was so tiny to fight, he decided to be in the gym but with a different profession.

Yours Truly had an exclusive chat with Jibrila at the office of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) on Friday.

He started coaching 20 years, beginning from the Sonia Gym through Discipline and now at the Bazooka, Gym at Agege Mamprobi. He has participated in local coaches courses and hopes the Authorities will organize more courses to refresh their skills.

He currently works with the former WBA Welterweight champion, Ike Quartey as head coach supporting three boxers including Samuel Takyi.

He has been a fan of boxing since childhood, moving from gym to gym and following boxers . “Boxing is very sweet and profitable. You have to determine to succeed” he said. .

He has worked with many boxers, both in Amateur and Professional levels

He thinks the GBA and coaches must unite to move the business forward.

“Coach Wutor Quartey of Bukom Boxing club and Ike Quartey are my inspiration. They have motivated me to reach this standard” he expressed.

He had much experience traveling with the Bazooka team to South Africa and Nigeria recently., where Takyi excled.

He is very sure Team Takyi will win the National Title very soon and go for the continental titles.

He saluted Samuel Takyi, Ike Bazooka Quartey and his son, Clement Quartey as well as Mr. Fred all of the Bazooka Boxing Promotions and Management Team for their encouragement to work hard and motivation to succeed.

Working with an Olympic Games medalist is a high position and he always cherishes his Team.

*Jibrila is standing 3rd from right in the picture.