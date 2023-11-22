Meet JSway, A Young Act With Breezy Vibes and Inspiring Lyrics!

Jeremiah Dodoo, professionally known as JSway is a singer and a songwriter with a breezy flow. He was born on 19th April 1999 in Kwashieman, in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

At a very young age while in primary school he developed a strong passion for music as he used to play drums. After school, he turned his focus on improving his craft in order to make his mark in the music industry. His sound can be described as vibrant and conscious as he always makes it a point to inspire his audience with a message while giving them all the vibes. JSway’s highly anticipated debut E.P “DESTINED 4 GREATNESS”(D4G) is set to drop very soon. JSway, the rising star in the music industry, is thrilled to announce the release of his debut EP (D4G). This special project showcases JSway’s unique style & lyrical prowess, promising to captivate audiences worldwide.

Featuring a dynamic tracklist, the project includes hit singles such as “THANK GOD”, “D4G”, “TOP BOYS”, “BAD AT LOVE” & “PLAYBOY LOVE”. COLLABORATORS The E.P. boasts exciting collaborations, with rappers “OMAR BEEZY” & “KOBBY NARZ” joining forces with JSway on the track “TOP BOYS”. Additionally, the talented artist “SHASHA” lends her vocals on the heartfelt song “BAD AT LOVE”. The E.p also includes special features that blessed the project with inspiring cameos: “OHENE KY” on “Thank God” & “BOYTOOGHANA” on “D4G”. All the songs were meticulously mixed by top producer “FLORETOMS”.

JSway’s “DESTINED 4 GREATNESS” is a musical journey that blends infectious beats, heartfelt lyrics & captivating storytelling. Each track is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, showcasing JSway’s versatility and artistry. “DESTINED 4 GREATNESS” is set to make waves in the music industry, solidifying JSway’s position as a rising star. Don’t miss out on this incredible project that is sure to leave a lasting impact!