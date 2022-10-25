Meet KayJnr10, a Ghanaian social media influencer

The presence of Kayjnr10 on social media, especially Twitter, has helped many brands have access to diverse clientele.

Although he has a degree in Natural Resource Management from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), that did not deter him from becoming a social media manager.

With his experience as a social media manager and influencer, Kayjnr10 has learned how to work with brands of influence such as Bangbet, 1XBet, Isel Media, AirtelTigo, Pepsodent, Melbet, Betika, Wealth Secrets and Bettico, Compu Ghana, Zenith Bank, and UBA and has also had the opportunity to work with some Ghanaian artists namely; Gyakie, Black Sheriff, Mr Drew, Sista Afia, Mensa Music, Wendy Shay and many others. He then decided to promote sports both with male and female content.

Kayjnr10 is mostly seen on affluent twitter spaces where the masses really like to hear from him about critical issues which take a turn in the country.

He has also had the privilege to work with some verified accounts who also follow him on Twitter. These include; Juliet Bawuah, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Too, Fentuo Tahiti.

Hence, he also educates the youth on the importance of social media and how best they can make money out of it.

Kayjnr10 has a football team in his name called the KAYFC team. He is also the owner of kayjnrblog.com which is a blogging site having its own professional writers who give stories and news daily since it was brought into existence.

Through social media, Kayjnr10 has been able to host spaces on twitter where the likes of Rachel Ankomah, Michael Ankomeah, Juliet Bawuah, Bill Eshun, Francis Hemaa and Fredrick Gyan-Mante passed through.