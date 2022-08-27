Meet Kilo Jalloh, one of the finest black British music execs

Hailing from south London, Clapham to be exactly, Kilo grew up like most kids from the suburbs, but with a special eye for talent. As the years progressed, he started helping out a friend who was doing music. That friend turned out to be megastar, J Hus.

It was only up from here as he along with his brother, Moe Bah opened up their talent management outfit, 2k Management. Home to top talents like Young T and Bugsey, Jae5 just to mention a few. He has won several awards for music management and was mentioned by Complex UK as one of the best black Brit executives in the industry. Read here https://amp.www.complex.com/music/2020/08/10-black-british-music-execs-shaking-the-system/

Kilo further expanded his expertise to co-founding a label alongside his long-time best friend, Jae5, and brother, Moe Bah. 5K Records was born and is home to top talents like King Promise just to mention a few.

Currently, Kilo has his sights set on even more major ventures and the music industry hasn’t quite seen the best of him yet.