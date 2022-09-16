Meet Moro Abdul-Latif, a Ghanaian social media influencer

The presence of Abdul-Latif on social media, especially, Twitter has helped many brands have access to diverse clientele.

Currently studying Real Estate Management and Finance at UPSA

With his experience as a social media manager and influencer, Latif has toured several traditional media houses to educate the public, especially the youth on the importance of social media and how best they can make money out of it.



Asempa Fm, 3 FM, Joy Prime are some of the places he made appearances at.

He was also featured on Kwadwo Sheldon’s YouTube channel.



Latif has worked as a brand ambassador for BitCasino, Pizzaman ChickenMan, Pepsodent Ghana, Bolt etc.



Through social media, Latif has been able to host sports spaces and invited some prominent sports journalist as Owuraku Ampofo, George Addo jnr, Yaw Fosu, Thierry Nyan, Kweku Edilson, Ayala Owusu , Sebastian Arnesen (European football Agent) Kwame Dela Fishbone, Juliet Bawuah, Yaw Ampofo, Bill Eshun, Joel Bortey



You can reach him out on Twitter @ilatif_.

He has over 170,000 followers on this micro-blogging site.

You can also subscribe to his YouTube channel for sports news, Sports Corner.