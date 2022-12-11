Meet Morocco’s Regragui: The first African coach to reach World Cup semifinals

Walid Regragui Head Coach of the Moroccan national team, has become the first African coach to reach the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup.

This was after the Atlas Lions stunned Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup to reach the semi-finals.

The likes of Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana have all reached the quarterfinals with foreign coaches, but fell short of a semi-finals berth.

Regragui, who was just appointed head coach of the Atlas Lions in August 2022, after replacing Vahid Hallidhodzic, had already made history by being the first African coach to reach the quarterfinals.

Regragui, who was a former defender, began his coaching career as an assistant coach for Morocco’s national team in September 2012, having also coached the Moroccan club side, Faith Union Sport.

In May 2022, he led Wydad to the CAF Champions League title, dethroning Egypt’s Al Ahly to become African Champions.

One more win for Regragui in the competition would see him lead Morocco and Africa to its first World Cup final.