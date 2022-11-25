Meet Osman Bukari, The 7th Ghanaian Player To Score At World Cup

Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari has become the seventh Ghanaian player to score at the FIFA World Cup.

Bukari, who came on in the 77th minute of Ghana’s 3-2 loss against Portugal in their first Group H match of the Qatar World Cup.

Ghana captain Dede Ayew, who scored twice at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, added to his tally with a close-range finish in the 73rd minute.

With six goals in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups, Asamoah Gyan remains Africa’s leading goal scorer.

Other Ghanaian players who scored at the World Cup include Haminu Dramani (2006), Kevin Prince Boateng (2010), while Sulley Ali Muntari has scored two goals (2006/2010).

More Black Stars players would be looking to join the list of goal scorers at the World Cup as Ghana faces South Korea and Uruguay in their subsequent group matches.