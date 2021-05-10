Sarah Apew is one of Ghana’s finest female boxers.

She attended Worawora Senior High School, and loves cooking and sports.

She is a member of the Sea View Boxing Club at James Town in the care of Coach Randy.

Her ambition is to become the greatest female boxer in Ghana, targeting the African Games, Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Her best moment is when is with her family.

According to Sarah, she chose boxing because she has the passion for it.

Her idols are herself and her mom.

Though she has not got a manager or sponsor she has kept her focus on becoming a super star, and waiting on any good person or company.

Her message for Ghanaians is that they should look up to the up coming female champion who is about to shake the world with her skill.

She started boxing at the age of 18, but has been a sports girl throughout after her parents gave her the blessing.

She has one sister, and as the first person to start boxing in the family, she wants to do it well and big as a continental and world champion.