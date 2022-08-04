Meet the 4 Africans in 100 meters final at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Four top African sprinters are in 100 meters final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They are Akani Simbine of South Africa, Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya. Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroun and Benjamin Azamati of Ghana.

The final is expected to be hot. Glance at their times at the Semi Finals –

Ferdinand Omanyala 10.02

Akani Simbine 10.07

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake 10.13

Emmanuel Eseme 10.14

Jeremiah Azu 10.15

Rohan Browning 10.17

Benjamin Azamati 10.18

Yupun Abekyoon 10.20

Watch out from 8pm